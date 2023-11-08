Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Marchex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Marchex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 8, 2023, 5:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Marchex Inc. (MCHX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The advertising and marketing company posted revenue of $12.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCHX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCHX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up