Marathon Oil: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $453 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $1.81 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.75 billion.

