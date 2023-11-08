Maplebear: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Maplebear Inc. (CART) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2 billion in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Maplebear Inc. (CART) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2 billion in its third quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of $20.86 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $17.33 per share.

The operator of the Instacart online grocery posted revenue of $764 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $735.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CART at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CART

