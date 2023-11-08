Manulife: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $755.2 million. On…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $755.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 69 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $6.95 billion in the period.

