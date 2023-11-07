MannKind: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — MannKind Corp. (MNKD) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.7 million. On…

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — MannKind Corp. (MNKD) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Danbury, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $51.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $48.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MNKD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MNKD

