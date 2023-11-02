Manitex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Manitex International Inc. (MNTX) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.7 million in…

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Manitex International Inc. (MNTX) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.7 million in its third quarter.

The Bridgeview, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 14 cents per share.

The maker of forklifts, cranes and other lifting vehicles posted revenue of $71.3 million in the period.

Manitex expects full-year revenue in the range of $285 million to $290 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MNTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MNTX

