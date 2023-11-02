Main Street Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $103.3 million. The…

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $1.04 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The investment firm posted revenue of $123.2 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $124.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAIN

