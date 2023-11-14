Magic Software: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) on Tuesday reported net income…

OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) on Tuesday reported net income of $7.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Or Yehuda, Israel-based company said it had profit of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The business process integration software company posted revenue of $129.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Magic Software said it expects revenue in the range of $115 million to $125 million.

