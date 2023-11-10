Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
MAG Silver: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 7:19 AM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $8.9 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

