MacroGenics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $17.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 28 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 52 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $10.4 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $54.8 million.

