Lyft: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lyft Inc. (LYFT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 24 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The ride-hailing company posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.14 billion.

