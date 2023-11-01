Lundin: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Lundin Mining Corp. (LUNMF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3 million in its…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Lundin Mining Corp. (LUNMF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3 million in its third quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The base metals mining company posted revenue of $992.2 million in the period.

