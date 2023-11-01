LSI: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) on Wednesday reported profit of $8 million in its fiscal…

CINCINNATI (AP) — LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) on Wednesday reported profit of $8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of 27 cents.

The lighting and LED display company posted revenue of $123.4 million in the period.

