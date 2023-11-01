LSB: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.7 million…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 7 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The chemical maker posted revenue of $114.3 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $109.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LXU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LXU

