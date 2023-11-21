Lowe’s: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Lowe’s Cos. (LOW) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.77…

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Lowe’s Cos. (LOW) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.77 billion.

The Mooresville, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $3.06 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.05 per share.

The home improvement retailer posted revenue of $20.47 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.97 billion.

Lowe’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.20 to $13.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $87 billion to $89 billion.

