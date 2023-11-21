Lowe’s, Best Buy fall; Medtronic, Dick’s Sporting Goods rise, Tuesday, 11/21/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday: Lowe’s Companies Inc., down $6.38…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Lowe’s Companies Inc., down $6.38 to $198.06.

The home-improvement retailer trimmed its earnings and revenue forecasts for the year.

Medtronic Plc., up $3.46 to $78.62.

The medical device company raised its earnings and revenue forecasts.

Analog Devices Inc., down $2.57 to $181.25.

The medical device company gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.

Agilent Technologies Inc., up $9.94 to $123.92.

The scientific instrument maker reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc., up $2.93 to $458.14.

The seller of granite, limestone, sand and gravel is selling its south Texas cement business to CRH for $2.1 billion.

Jacobs Solutions Inc., down $11.90 to $125.08.

The construction and technical services company reported weak fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.

Best Buy Co., down 49 cents to $67.62.

The consumer electronics retailer trimmed its earnings and revenue forecasts for the year.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc., up $2.58 to $121.59.

The sporting goods retailer raised its profit forecast for the year.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.