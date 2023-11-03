Lovesac: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Lovesac Company (LOVE) on Friday reported a loss of $635,000 in…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Lovesac Company (LOVE) on Friday reported a loss of $635,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $154.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Lovesac said it expects revenue in the range of $154 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $1.21 to $1.75 per share, with revenue ranging from $710 million to $730 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LOVE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LOVE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.