Louisiana-Pacific: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $118 million.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $1.63 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.62 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.

The home construction supplier posted revenue of $728 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $736.1 million.

