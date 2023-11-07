Live Radio
LoanDepot: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 7, 2023, 5:01 PM

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — LoanDepot Inc. (LDI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16.6 million in its third quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The lender posted revenue of $265.7 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $267.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LDI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LDI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

