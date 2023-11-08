Live Radio
Home » Latest News » LiveRamp: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LiveRamp: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 8, 2023, 5:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) on Wednesday reported net income of $4.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 43 cents per share.

The data-services company posted revenue of $159.9 million in the period.

LiveRamp expects full-year revenue in the range of $632 million to $637 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RAMP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RAMP

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up