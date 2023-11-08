LiveRamp: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) on Wednesday reported net income of $4.9 million…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) on Wednesday reported net income of $4.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 43 cents per share.

The data-services company posted revenue of $159.9 million in the period.

LiveRamp expects full-year revenue in the range of $632 million to $637 million.

