LivePerson: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $53.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 68 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The customer-service technology company posted revenue of $101.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $99.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, LivePerson said it expects revenue in the range of $89.7 million to $99.7 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $389 million to $399 million.

