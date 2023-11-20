LiveOne: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — LiveOne, Inc. (LVO) on Monday reported a loss of $7.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.
The Beverly Hills, California-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.
The company posted revenue of $28.5 million in the period.
LiveOne expects full-year revenue in the range of $114 million to $120 million.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LVO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LVO
