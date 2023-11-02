Live Nation: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit…

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $483.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Beverly Hills, California-based company said it had profit of $1.78.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The ticket seller and concert promoter posted revenue of $8.15 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.89 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LYV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LYV

