LivaNova: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — LivaNova PLC (LIVN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $286.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $272.5 million.

LivaNova expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.60 to $2.80 per share.

