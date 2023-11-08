Lipocine: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.7…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.7 million in its third quarter.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of $1.27 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LPCN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LPCN

