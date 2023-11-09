Lions Gate: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A) on Thursday reported a loss…

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A) on Thursday reported a loss of $886.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of $3.79 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The motion picture producer and distributor posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $986.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LGF.A at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LGF.A

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.