Lineage Cell: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $1.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.3 million.

