Lincoln National: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $853 million.

On a per-share basis, the Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $4.79. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 23 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.76 per share.

The insurance and retirement business posted revenue of $4.2 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.67 billion, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.75 billion.

