Limbach: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 8, 2023, 5:44 PM

WARRENDALE, Pa. (AP) — WARRENDALE, Pa. (AP) — Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) on Wednesday reported earnings of $7.2 million in its third quarter.

The Warrendale, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 61 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $127.8 million in the period.

Limbach expects full-year revenue in the range of $490 million to $520 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LMB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LMB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

