Lilly: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) on Thursday reported a loss of $57.4 million in its third quarter.

The Indianapolis-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $9.5 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.88 billion.

Lilly expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.50 to $6.70 per share.

