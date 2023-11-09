Light & Wonder: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Light & Wonder, Inc. (LNW) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Light & Wonder, Inc. (LNW) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $75 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 81 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The instant-win lottery ticket maker posted revenue of $731 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $714.9 million.

