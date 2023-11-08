Ligand: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.8 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.8 million in its third quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.02 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $32.9 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27.2 million.

Ligand expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.25 to $5.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $126 million to $129 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LGND at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LGND

