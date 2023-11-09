Lifevantage: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Lifevantage Corp. (LFVN) on Thursday reported net income of $629,000 in its…

LEHI, Utah (AP) — Lifevantage Corp. (LFVN) on Thursday reported net income of $629,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lehi, Utah-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 13 cents per share.

The dietary supplements and skin care products company posted revenue of $51.4 million in the period.

