LifeStance Health: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $61.6…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $61.6 million in its third quarter.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The outpatient mental health services provider posted revenue of $262.9 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $255.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, LifeStance Health said it expects revenue in the range of $255 million to $265 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LFST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LFST

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.