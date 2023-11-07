Liberty TripAdvisor: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) on Monday reported a loss of $234…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) on Monday reported a loss of $234 million in its third quarter.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of $3.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were $9.93 per share.

The travel website operator posted revenue of $533 million in the period.

