Liberty Broadband: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Liberty Broadband Corp. (LBRDK) on Friday reported profit of $162 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $1.10.

The tracking stock posted revenue of $240 million in the period.

