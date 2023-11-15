Live Radio
Home » Latest News » LG Display: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LG Display: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 15, 2023, 2:14 PM

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — LG Display Co. (LPL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $548.7 million in its third quarter.

The Seoul, Korea, Republic Of-based company said it had a loss of 77 cents per share.

The maker of monitors and panels for TVs, phones and other products posted revenue of $3.65 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LPL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LPL

