Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Lexicon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Lexicon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 8, 2023, 7:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $50.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $162,000 in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LXRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LXRX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up