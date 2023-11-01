Lemonade: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) on Wednesday reported a loss of $61.5 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) on Wednesday reported a loss of $61.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 88 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 93 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $114.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $104.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Lemonade said it expects revenue in the range of $107 million to $109 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $421 million to $423 million.

