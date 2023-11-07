LegalZoom: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) — GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) — LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $7.5 million. On…

GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) — GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) — LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $7.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Glendale, California-based company said it had net income of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The online platform for legal services posted revenue of $167.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $160.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, LegalZoom said it expects revenue in the range of $155 million to $157 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $657 million to $659 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LZ

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.