Legacy Housing: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Texas (AP) — BEDFORD, Texas (AP) — Legacy Housing Corp. (LEGH) on Thursday reported profit of $16.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Texas-based company said it had profit of 64 cents.

The mobile home manufacturing company posted revenue of $49.9 million in the period.

