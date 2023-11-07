LCI: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — LCI Industries (LCII) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $25.9 million. On…

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — LCI Industries (LCII) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $25.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Elkhart, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $1.02.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The recreational vehicle parts supplier posted revenue of $959.3 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LCII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LCII

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.