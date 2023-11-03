Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Lazy Days Holdings: Q3…

Lazy Days Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 3, 2023, 7:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Lazy Days Holdings, Inc. (LAZY) on Friday reported a loss of $5.6 million in its third quarter.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 29 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $280.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAZY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAZY

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up