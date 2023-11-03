Lazy Days Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Lazy Days Holdings, Inc. (LAZY) on Friday reported a loss of $5.6…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Lazy Days Holdings, Inc. (LAZY) on Friday reported a loss of $5.6 million in its third quarter.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 29 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $280.7 million in the period.

