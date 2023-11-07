Latham Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $6.2 million.…

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $6.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Latham, New York-based company said it had profit of 5 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The swimming pool maker posted revenue of $160.8 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $162.6 million.

Latham Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $555 million to $570 million.

