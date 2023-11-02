Lantheus Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $132…

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $132 million.

The Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.88 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.47 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The diagnostic imaging company posted revenue of $319.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $315 million.

Lantheus Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.80 to $5.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion.

