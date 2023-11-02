Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Lancaster Colony: Fiscal Q1…

Lancaster Colony: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 7:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) on Thursday reported profit of $44 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Westerville, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.59. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.70 per share.

The specialty food maker posted revenue of $461.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LANC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LANC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up