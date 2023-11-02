Lancaster Colony: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) on Thursday reported profit of $44 million in…

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) on Thursday reported profit of $44 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Westerville, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.59. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.70 per share.

The specialty food maker posted revenue of $461.6 million in the period.

