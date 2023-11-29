La-Z-Boy: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — MONROE, Mich. (AP) — La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) on Wednesday reported net income of $27.2 million in…

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — MONROE, Mich. (AP) — La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) on Wednesday reported net income of $27.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Monroe, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 74 cents per share.

The furniture company posted revenue of $511.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in January, La-Z-Boy said it expects revenue in the range of $515 million to $535 million.

