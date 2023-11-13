L.S. Starrett: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATHOL, Mass. (AP) — ATHOL, Mass. (AP) — L.S. Starrett Co. (SCX) on Monday reported profit of $1.9 million in…

ATHOL, Mass. (AP) — ATHOL, Mass. (AP) — L.S. Starrett Co. (SCX) on Monday reported profit of $1.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Athol, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 25 cents.

The measurment and cutting tool company posted revenue of $60.6 million in the period.

