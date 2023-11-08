Kura Sushi: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.9…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $54.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.5 million, or 14 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $187.4 million.

Kura Sushi expects full-year revenue in the range of $238 million to $243 million.

