Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Kronos Worldwide: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Kronos Worldwide: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 4:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.4 million in its third quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share.

The maker of titanium dioxide pigments posted revenue of $396.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KRO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up